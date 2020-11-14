Court imposes travel ban on ousted Peru president amid protests

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A Peruvian judge on Friday banned ousted president Martin Vizcarra from leaving the country days after his dismissal by Congress as the nation's political crisis spilled over into street clashes between protesters and police.

The announcement came after thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Lima and cities across Peru late Thursday to protest Vizcarra's impeachment over corruption allegations.

At least 14 protesters were wounded in clashes with police, the National Human Rights Coordinator said.

Judge Maria Alvarez said she was imposing an 18-month travel ban on Vizcarra at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office, investigating allegations that the 57-year-old received more than $600,000 in kickbacks from developers while a regional governor.

"We have said that we will stay," Vizcarra assured journalists Friday, once again rejecting the charges against him and questioning the legality of his removal.

"We have the truth and the support that backs us up," he said.

Congress voted Monday to impeach him, while Congress Speaker Manuel Merino assumed office as Peru's third president in four years.

Tense protests that began Tuesday continued into Friday, when hundreds of young people marched to the residence of Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz in Lima, after the 78-year-old conservative challenged them to come to his house because he did not understand their demands.