Court Orders AstraZeneca To Deliver Less Than EU Demand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court orders AstraZeneca to deliver less than EU demand

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A Belgian court on Friday ordered drugs company AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to EU members by September 27, fewer than Brussels had demanded.

Both sides claimed victory, with the European Commission stressing the firm would pay a financial penalty for each missed dose and the company promising it would easily meet the target.

