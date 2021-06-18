Court orders AstraZeneca to deliver less than EU demand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A Belgian court on Friday ordered drugs company AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to EU members by September 27, fewer than Brussels had demanded.

Both sides claimed victory, with the European Commission stressing the firm would pay a financial penalty for each missed dose and the company promising it would easily meet the target.