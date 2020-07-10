UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders Detainment Of Russian Governor Ahead Of Murder Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Court orders detainment of Russian governor ahead of murder trial

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A Moscow court on Friday ordered the governor of a Far Eastern region held for two months ahead of his trial on murder charges that sparked outrage from his party.

The head of Khabarovsk, Sergei Furgal, 50, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of ordering the murder of several businessmen 15 years ago.

A judge in the Basmanny District Court ruled that Furgal would be held in pre-trial detention until at least September 9, a court spokesman said.

Furgal pleaded not guilty and "categorically and entirely rejects the charges," his lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin told news agency TASS.

His arrest on Thursday caused an outcry from members of his nationalist-leaning party, the LDPR, whose outspoken leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky accused authorities of using "Stalin-era methods".

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday the comparisons were "inappropriate" and "fundamentally wrong".

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Furgal was charged with ordering the murders and attempted murders of several businessmen in 2004 and 2005.

Authorities are probing two murders -- including the fatal shooting of Furgal's former business partner Oleg Bulatov in 2005 -- and one attempted murder, news agencies reported.

The leader of the LDPR, a Kremlin-friendly opposition party, said law enforcement had vetted Furgal before he ran for public office. In 2018 Furgal embarrased the ruling United Russia party by securing 70 percent of the vote in the governor's race.

More than 35,000 people have signed a petition calling for his release and his party has warned it could stage mass resignations to protest his arrest.

Furgal's arrest comes just days after President Vladimir Putin -- who has been in power for two decades -- won a landslide ballot on constitutional reforms that could allow him to extend his rule until 2036.

Two members of the LDPR in the Khabarovsk region, Sergei Kuznetsov and Dmitry Kozlov, were also arrested on fraud charges and will be held by police until September, a district court representative told news agency Interfax on Friday.

The region's first deputy parliament speaker, Sergei Zyubr, told the agency that law enforcement had searched the homes of five LDPR members since Furgal's arrest.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Governor Business Moscow Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk September 2018 From Race Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

6 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

34 minutes ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

42 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

54 minutes ago

PHA DG visits Botanical Garden at Jallo Park

5 minutes ago

Italy Prime Minister says virus state of emergency ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.