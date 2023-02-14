UrduPoint.com

Court Orders Release Of Kyrgyzstan's Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Court orders release of Kyrgyzstan's ex-president Almazbek Atambayev

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday ordered the release of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev on medical grounds.

According to an order by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Atambaev was allowed to leave Kyrgyzstan due to his need to receive treatment for illnesses such as pneumonia, heart disease, gastritis and others, which he was diagnosed with while in custody.

"He was released today, now we are going to go home," Russian state news agency TASS quoted a family source as saying.

The Kyrgyz Supreme Court on Monday sent Atambayev's case for a new trial at the request of his lawyers in connection with "newly discovered circumstances."Atambayev was convicted of corruption and sentenced to over 11 years in prison in 2020.

