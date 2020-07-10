Court relegates protesting Amiens to Ligue 2

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :France's highest administrative court on Friday rejected the latest legal attempt by Amiens to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

After the interim ruling, handed down because the French league is due to resume next month, club president Bernard Joannin said that while the club intended to keep fighting in the courts it was "mobilised" for the Ligue 2 season which begins on August 22.

The French league decided to relegate Amiens after the Ligue 1 season was ended early by the coronavirus pandemic. They were 19th in the 20-team division, four points from possible safety with 10 matches to play.

The legal battle that followed, involving Amiens and, at one stage bottom club Toulouse and Lyon, ended up with several rounds in front of France's Council of State.

After Friday's defeat, Joannin accepted that Amiens will play in Ligue 2, but did not rule out another appeal which could take several months and would focus on possible compensation.

He said the interim judge had ignored the club's arguments but the full court would accept "the merits of our requests".

"In the meantime, the best answer is on the pitch," Joannin said.

Accountancy firm KPMG has estimated that relegation will cost the Picard club between EUR44 million ($49.6 million) and EUR50 million.

The judge also ruled that Amiens should pay 6,000 Euros in legal costs.