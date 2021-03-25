Covax vaccines for poor countries delayed by Indian export hold-up

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccines destined for poorer countries are being held up due to problems obtaining Indian export licences, the Covax facility's co-leaders Gavi said Thursday.

"Deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the Covax facility will face delays following a setback in securing export licenses for further doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India expected to be shipped in March and April," a spokesman for the Gavi vaccine alliance told AFP.