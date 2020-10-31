(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship leaders Reading suffered their first defeat of the season in a shock 3-2 loss away to strugglers Coventry on Friday.

Gustavo Hamer gave Coventry a 23rd-minute lead, before Lucas Joao equalised midway through the second half.

But there was still time for goals from Matty Godden and Sam McCallum that secured three badly-needed points for the Sky Blues, with George Puscas's late goal for Reading not enough to deny Coventry.

Despite this reverse, Reading remain six points ahead of second-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand, at the top of English football's second tier.