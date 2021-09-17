UrduPoint.com

Cover-ups: Five Monumental Wraps By Late Artist Christo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:31 AM

Cover-ups: Five monumental wraps by late artist Christo

Paris, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :From Berlin's Reichstag to the Pont Neuf in Paris, late artist Christo and his wife and collaborator Jean-Claude wowed the world with their spectacular projects wrapping famous landmarks around the world.

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris is the latest. It will disappear under silvery-blue recyclable material for a fortnight from Saturday.

Christo liked to call his ephemeral disappearing acts "gentle disturbances".

"They will go away, like our childhood, our life," the Bulgarian-born artist once said.

Here are five of his classic cover-ups: - Air Package, Eindhoven (1966) - It was air, not a landmark, that Christo first wrapped.

The couple moored their monumental package filled with air and suspended from flagpoles by steel cables outside the Van Abbemuseum in the Dutch town.

Christo said he wanted to use "the cheapest... and biggest thing" in the world for his work. "We have more air than water and earth." - Chicago Museum of Modern Art (1969) - The grim modernist building had "all the charm of a shoe box", but Christo and Jean-Claude picked the museum precisely for its shape, because it already looked like a package.

They shrouded it in greenish-brown tarpaulin to contrast the snow that cloaked the city the winter the wrap took place.

Alarmed by the idea, Chicago's fire chiefs objected, ordering the museum to remove the tarpaulin before finally relenting.

- Sydney's Wrapped Coast (1969) - The couple used a small army of climbers and helpers to attach 90,000 square metres (around 97,000 square feet) of fabric to rocks stretched across a part of Sydney's Harbour.

It took four weeks and 17,000 hours of work for the team to finish the project that remained in place for three months.

- Pont Neuf, Paris (1985) - One of their most famous wraps, Christo draped the oldest bridge in Paris in a silky sandstone-coloured material echoing its real colour.

As with all the couple's work, the cost was covered through the sale of preparatory drawings and Christo's earlier works.

- Reichstag, Berlin (1995) - First conceived by the artists in 1975, the wrap of a building so charged with painful history was rejected multiple times by the city of Berlin.

But the 20-year wait was worth it, becoming one of their signature works.

They wrapped the German parliament building in 100,000 square metres of thick silvery fabric, tied in place by more than 15 kilometres (nine miles) of blue rope.

Millions flocked to see it before it came down after only a fortnight. Ironically, the city wanted it to stay up longer.

Related Topics

Fire World Army Snow Water Parliament German Wife Sale Sydney Paris Berlin Eindhoven Van Chicago All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.