COVID-19: 5 more suspects tested positive in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 12 (APP):With the emergence of five new suspects tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the State tally rose to 40 on Sunday, AJK health authorities said.

Three of the above new suspects tested positive belong to Bhimbher district and 2 hailed from Mirpukr district who have been shifted to the hospitals of the concerned district for treatment, the official statement released to the media said.

As many as 96 more new suspects of coronavirus were discharged from various Quarantine Centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir after they were tested negative.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 910 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 830 have reached.

Of these only 40 of the suspects were tested positive. All rest of 790 suspects were tested negative.

Since a total 40 suspects were so far, tested positive across AJK which included 11 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 15 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and 04 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 6 in Palandri DHQ hospital.

790 of the COVID-19 suspects across AJK were tested negative so far and all of them were discharged after formal test under SOP set by the medical advisory by the authorities in AJK, results of 80 new cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a next two days.

AJK govt. has established 61 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing, the authorities said adding that the identical PCR testing facilities will also be available at CMH Rawalakot next week.