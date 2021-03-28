UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Ban Re-imposed On Gatherings In Pakistan

Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, Pakistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) : Pakistan on Sunday re-imposed a blanket ban on all kinds of public gatherings across the country in an effort to curb the rise in COVID-19 infections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Command and Operations Center, a government agency that deals with the anti-virus strategy, in the capital Islamabad, with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The ban on social, cultural, political, sports, and other events is effective immediately, whereas the order on weddings, both indoor and outdoor, will take effect from April 5, according to a statement.

The government also announced the enforcement of expanded lockdowns in worst-hit districts (8% positivity percentage), including Islamabad from Monday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

