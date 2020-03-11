UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 'can Be Characterised As A Pandemic': WHO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was alarmed by the spread and severity of the outbreak, along with a lack of action taken to combat it.

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he told reporters in Geneva.

He said he expected the number of cases and deaths would grow in the coming days and weeks.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," he said.

He also said hard-hit Iran was trying its best to control the outbreak but needed more supplies.

