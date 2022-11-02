UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Can Trigger Similar Inflammation In Brain As Parkinson's Disease: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 08:50 AM

COVID-19 can trigger similar inflammation in brain as Parkinson's disease: study

SYDNEY, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The COVID-19 virus can activate the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease, inducing a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions, according to a new research led by the University of Queensland (UQ).

"We studied the effect of the virus on the brain's immune cells, 'microglia' which are the key cells involved in the progression of brain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," Trent Woodruff, co-author and UQ's professor of pharmacology, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Using human donor blood, researchers grew microglia in the laboratory and infected the cells with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after which they found the cells "effectively became 'angry', activating the same pathway that Parkinson's and Alzheimer's proteins can activate in disease, the inflammasomes," Woodruff added.

According to the study published in Nature's Molecular Psychiatry journal, the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus was enough to prime and trigger the inflammasome pathway, which could begin a chronic and sustained process of killing off neurons.

"So if someone is already pre-disposed to Parkinson's, having COVID-19 could be like pouring more fuel on that 'fire' in the brain," Woodruff warned.

In a written interview on Wednesday, Woodruff told Xinhua that the team is interested in pursuing further investigations on different variant forms of spike protein on microglia, as they believe "some of the newer variants may have an even stronger response."Examining the long-term impact of a prior COVID-19 infection on the brain is also the next target for the researchers.

"We are interested in infecting mice with the virus, letting them recover, and then monitoring the mice for motor and cognitive symptoms as they age. We can also induce experimental Parkinson's disease in the mice to see if they have an exacerbated response following recovery from infection," said the scientist.

Related Topics

Fire Same May From Blood

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

8 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

8 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

8 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

9 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

9 hours ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.