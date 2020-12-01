UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Case Hamilton 'devastated' To Miss Sakhir Grand Prix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Covid-19 case Hamilton 'devastated' to miss Sakhir Grand Prix

Sakhir, Bahrain, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :World champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated to miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain having tested positive for coronavirus.

Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this season.

"I am devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," he said in a statement.

"Since we started the season in June my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we have been in order to stay safe.

"Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive.

"I have immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days." Hamilton faces a tight race to be able to compete in the season-ending finale in Abu Dhabi the following weekend.

Due to strict Covid-19 rules in Abu Dhabi, all personnel involved in the F1 event must travel from Bahrain on December 7.

Yas Island, where the race is being staged on December 13, will then effectively be locked down.

"I am gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others," said Hamilton.

"I am really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy." Hamilton, 35, sealed his seventh title in Turkey two races ago to equal the all-time record of Michael Schumacher.

He then cruised to his 11th win this year and record-increasing 95th victory on Sunday in a race overshadowed by Romain Grosjean's horrific crash, which left the Frenchman receiving hospital treatment for burns after his car exploded in flames after ploughing into a barrier.

"It was such a shocking image to see," said Hamilton, who like all of the drivers had a near 90-minute wait for the restart after the opening-lap crash.

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas were having to "live like hermits" earlier this season to avoid Covid-19, revealed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the team recorded two positive cases at the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany in October.

Wolff said both drivers were confined to their rooms. "They are the most restricted of the whole group, of the whole team," he said.

"It's certainly not a great situation for them because you need almost to live like a hermit -- and that is what they are doing.

"They are at home, they are not going out for dinners and they are not meeting other people. When we do de-briefs, by Zoom or microsoft Teams, they are not sitting with their engineers in the room."

Related Topics

World Turkey Abu Dhabi Car Germany Mercedes Hamilton Bahrain June October December Sunday Event All From Best Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.