COVID-19 Case Ratio Rises By %64+ In Past Week: EU Agency

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 case ratio rises by %64+ in past week: EU agency

BRUSSELS,17 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases in the region has increased 64.3% when compared to last week.

Easing COVID-19 restrictions and the Delta variant has triggered the upwards incline, with most cases reported among 15- - 24-year-olds, according to a statement.

On the other hand, the occupancy rate in hospitals has not changed and occupancy in intense care units has continued to decline, it said.

Encouraged by vaccination campaigns, countries including Italy, Spain, Belgium and Germany gradually began to ease COVID-19 measures as of April.

Available ECDC data demonstrates 66.2% of people in the EU who are older than 18 years of age, have received their first vaccine shot and 48.7% are fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

