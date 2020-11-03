COVID-19 cases among Dynamo Kiev put Champions League tie in Barcelona at risk

MADRID, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus once again rears its ugly head as FC Barcelona prepare for Wednesday night's Champions League tie at home to Dynamo Kiev.

The Ukrainian side arrived in Barcelona on Monday night with just 13 first team players (and six from the B-team) after nine had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

UEFA protocols for the coronavirus state that a team cannot play in European competition if they are unable to field at least 13 first team players on matchday.

If another first teamer gave a positive test in a round of PCR tests carried out at their team hotel on Tuesday morning, Wednesday's game will be postponed.

Dynamo arrived in Barcelona with Nikolai Shaparenko, Alexandr Karavaev, Gueorgui Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund and Tudor Baluta all out after giving positive results in tests carried out on Sunday, along with assistant coach Emil Karas and four more members of the technical staff.

First team goalkeepers Denys Boyko, Heorhiy Buschan, and Vitaliy Mykolenko had previously been ruled out due to COVID-19, meaning coach Mircea Lucescu has been forced to travel with two B-team keepers, Ruslan Nescheret and Valentin Morgun, along with junior keeper Denys Ignatenk.

Barca go into the game (if it is played) with two wins from their two matches in the group stage, including a key 2-0 win away to Juventus a week ago and are clear favorites to win although their domestic form has been worrying with just two points from their last four games.