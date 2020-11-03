UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Among Dynamo Kiev Put Champions League Tie In Barcelona At Risk

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:50 PM

COVID-19 cases among Dynamo Kiev put Champions League tie in Barcelona at risk

MADRID, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus once again rears its ugly head as FC Barcelona prepare for Wednesday night's Champions League tie at home to Dynamo Kiev.

The Ukrainian side arrived in Barcelona on Monday night with just 13 first team players (and six from the B-team) after nine had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

UEFA protocols for the coronavirus state that a team cannot play in European competition if they are unable to field at least 13 first team players on matchday.

If another first teamer gave a positive test in a round of PCR tests carried out at their team hotel on Tuesday morning, Wednesday's game will be postponed.

Dynamo arrived in Barcelona with Nikolai Shaparenko, Alexandr Karavaev, Gueorgui Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund and Tudor Baluta all out after giving positive results in tests carried out on Sunday, along with assistant coach Emil Karas and four more members of the technical staff.

First team goalkeepers Denys Boyko, Heorhiy Buschan, and Vitaliy Mykolenko had previously been ruled out due to COVID-19, meaning coach Mircea Lucescu has been forced to travel with two B-team keepers, Ruslan Nescheret and Valentin Morgun, along with junior keeper Denys Ignatenk.

Barca go into the game (if it is played) with two wins from their two matches in the group stage, including a key 2-0 win away to Juventus a week ago and are clear favorites to win although their domestic form has been worrying with just two points from their last four games.

Related Topics

Hotel Barcelona Kiev Sunday All From FC Barcelona Coach Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

41 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

41 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

57 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.