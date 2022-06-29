UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Back In Cambodia, With 10 New Cases Detected

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

COVID-19 cases back in Cambodia, with 10 new cases detected

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Cambodia has confirmed 10 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 52 days of zero cases, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eight were found in the community and two were detected on inbound travelers, the ministry said.

The southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 136,272 COVID-19 cases with 133,206 recoveries and 3,056 deaths, the ministry added.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has called on people to strictly comply with health measures and to receive COVID-19 vaccines or booster shots when their turns come.

"If thorough measures have not been taken, our country will probably return to a very bad situation," he said in a special audio message released Tuesday night.

Buoyed by its high vaccinations, Cambodia has resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since November last year.

To date, the kingdom has administered COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 15.1 million people, or 94.3 percent of its 16 million population, the health ministry said.

