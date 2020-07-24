UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Exceed 400K Mark In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :South Africa reported 13,104 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, taking the tally to 408,052.

A total of 153 people lost their lives to COVID-19 and the death toll stands at 9,093, according to the health officials.

Some 236,260 patients have recovered.

Authorities conducted more than 2.6 million tests for the virus.

The highest number of cases is in the Gauteng region, while the Northern Cape region has the lowest number of infections and deaths.

South Africa has the highest number of cases on the continent.

