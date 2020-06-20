UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Force Closures Of MLB, NHL Training Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies have closed their Florida training base after eight COVID-19 positives and multiple reports say MLB's Toronto Blue Jays and the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning also shuttered training facilities.

Friday's moves came as state officials announced a record one-day spike of COVID-19 cases, with nearly 4,000 new record infections in Florida.

The NBA and Major League Soccer plan to gather in quarantine areas near Orlando to resume their virus-halted campaigns in July after play was stopped in March.

The Phillies said five players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the club's Clearwater training facility, which MLB said was being shuttered indefinitely.

The team said a further 12 staff members and 20 players from the club's major league and minor league rosters were awaiting results of tests.

The Tampa Bay Times and ESPN reported the NHL Lightning closed its training facility, just 23 miles (37km) from Clearwater, after multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lightning facility is closed until at least July 6, the Times reported.

Also on Friday, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews went into quarantine at his home in Arizona after testing positive for COVID-19, the Toronto Sun reported.

The 22-year-old Matthews is hoping to be healthy enough to attend the Leafs' training camp which begins on July 10. Arizona, and especially the Phoenix area where Matthews grew up, has also seen a spike in cases.

The Blue Jays closed their spring training facility in Dunedin, four miles north of Clearwater, after a player exhibited coronavirus symptoms, ESPN reported, saying the player had recently spent time with Phillies players. He is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Phillies managing partner John Middleton said all the team's facilities were being closed as a precaution.

"The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Middleton said in a statement.

The club said it was "too early to know" how the Clearwater outbreak could impact the Phillies' 2020 season.

Major League Baseball is currently locked in bitter negotiations with the league's players union over the terms of a shortened season.

