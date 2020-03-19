UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In India Rise To 169

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Thursday rose to 169, India's Federal health ministry said.

"Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 169," a statement issued by India's federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. "Of these, 144 cases are Indian nationals and 25 are foreign nationals." The number includes three who have died because of the COVID-19 in the country.

On Wednesday evening the number of cases was 151.

So far Maharashtra state has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

"The confirmed positive cases in Maharashtra is 42, while as in Kerala the number is 25," the ministry said. "In Uttar Pradesh, the number of cases is 16, while as in Karnataka and Delhi, the number of cases are 14 and 11 respectively.

" Fifteen people have been discharged from the hospitals after showing improvement, the ministry said.

Indian government has issued advisories asking people to avoid crowded places and unnecessary foreign travel.

The local governments in most Indian states have closed educational institutions, clubs, cinema halls, gyms, museums, swimming pools until March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Even major sporting events were cancelled.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:00 p.m. local time on Thursday over the coronavirus threat.

On Wednesday evening Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to contain COVID-19 in country.

"During the meeting ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," a government spokesman said.

