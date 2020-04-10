COVID-19 cases in Israel tops 10,000, death toll hits 93

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen to 10,095, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Friday.

The death toll of COVID-19 has reached 93 in Israel, said the ministry.

Among the 720 patients being treated in hospitals across the country, 163 are in serious condition.

Of the other 9,282 cases, 1,061 have recovered, it added.

The Israeli government has put emergency regulation restrictions to reduce the COVID-19 spread, as Israelis on Wednesday began celebrating Passover, a week-long annual holiday, during which people usually travel and meet friends.

Next week, Israel will take another step to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The director-general of the Ministry of Health signed a public health order that every person must wear a mask in any place other than their place of residence.