COVID-19 Cases In Laos Surge Due To Outbreak In Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:30 PM

VIENTIANE, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Southern Laos' Savannakhet province is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 100 locally transmitted cases being reported in the past few days, mostly among prisoners.

The prisoners were believed to have caught the virus from an official working at the prison, said Lingthong Sengtavan, the province's deputy governor and head of the provincial taskforce for COVID-19 prevention and control, according to a report by local daily Vientiane Times on Monday.

Provincial authorities have set up a quarantine center for the prisoners, while those who do not have the virus have been moved to other locations.

Prison staff must comply with the measures imposed by the COVID-19 task force to prevent further spread of the virus, Lingthong said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Laos has risen to 12,621 on Monday after 152 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of Monday, a total of 8,305 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

