COVID-19 Cases In Libya Exceed 1,000

Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 cases in Libya exceed 1,000

TRIPOLI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to more than 1,000.

In a statement earlier on Monday, the center said it received a total of 632 suspected samples, of which 575 tested negative and 57 positive.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 1,046, including 261 recoveries and 32 deaths, the center said.

Libyan authorities closed the country's borders, closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings, and imposed curfew in order to prevent infections.

The city of Sabha, the largest southern Libyan city, is the epicenter of COVID-19 in Libya, reporting more than half of the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Libya reported the first COVID-19 case in March and the first death in April.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country fight against the pandemic.

The aid included 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.

