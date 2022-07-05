COVID-19 cases increase in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan has seen rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Over the past week, 48 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan from June 27 to July 3, the ministry said Monday, adding that nine of the cases were imported from Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United States.

Reportedly, 43 cases were detected in Bishkek, four in Chui Oblast and one in the city of Osh.

In total, 201,101 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the pandemic started in the country in March 2019.