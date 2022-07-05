UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Increase In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

COVID-19 cases increase in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Kyrgyzstan has seen rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Over the past week, 48 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan from June 27 to July 3, the ministry said Monday, adding that nine of the cases were imported from Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United States.

Reportedly, 43 cases were detected in Bishkek, four in Chui Oblast and one in the city of Osh.

In total, 201,101 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the pandemic started in the country in March 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Osh Bishkek Uzbekistan United States Kyrgyzstan March June July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

39 minutes ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.