COVID-19 Cases Reach 40,937 In Afghanistan With 104 New Infections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:40 PM
KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday confirmed 104 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of patients to 40,937 in the country, including 5,269 active cases.
A total of 431 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 104 were positive in nine provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.
Four patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 1,518 since February, the statement added.
Twenty-one new recoveries were recorded since early Sunday.
Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 120,425 tests since February.