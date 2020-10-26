UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Reach 40,937 In Afghanistan With 104 New Infections

Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 cases reach 40,937 in Afghanistan with 104 new infections

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday confirmed 104 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of patients to 40,937 in the country, including 5,269 active cases.

A total of 431 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 104 were positive in nine provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Four patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 1,518 since February, the statement added.

Twenty-one new recoveries were recorded since early Sunday.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 120,425 tests since February.

