(@FahadShabbir)

Afghanistan, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) APP):The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the province over the past one month, a health official said Sunday.

"We have registered 727 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kunduz province over the past one month," head of the province's health department Mohammad Shafiq Sadeq said at a meeting with local hospital staff.

Warning of the fast spread of the virus in the province, Sadeq urged the public to follow health guidelines and wear masks when going outdoors.

He also called upon the people to take vaccine shots against the virus.

Only a 30-bed hospital is available for providing medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in Kunduz province, and 65 patients have been hospitalized there, Sadeq added.

More than 7,700 people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Afghanistan since January 2020.