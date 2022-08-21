UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise In Afghanistan's Kunduz As Over 700 Cases Confirmed Over Past Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 cases rise in Afghanistan's Kunduz as over 700 cases confirmed over past month

Afghanistan, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) APP):The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the province over the past one month, a health official said Sunday.

"We have registered 727 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kunduz province over the past one month," head of the province's health department Mohammad Shafiq Sadeq said at a meeting with local hospital staff.

Warning of the fast spread of the virus in the province, Sadeq urged the public to follow health guidelines and wear masks when going outdoors.

He also called upon the people to take vaccine shots against the virus.

Only a 30-bed hospital is available for providing medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in Kunduz province, and 65 patients have been hospitalized there, Sadeq added.

More than 7,700 people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Afghanistan since January 2020.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died January Sunday 2020 National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

6 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

15 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

15 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

16 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.