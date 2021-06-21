COVID-19 cases rise to 148,022 in Myanmar

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Myanmar have increased to 148,022 on Sunday after 407 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and sports.

Four new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 3,262 in the Asian country, the release said.

The official data showed that a total of 133,606 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, and over 2.67 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country, including 3,431 samples tested on Sunday.

The daily COVID-19 cases increased to around 100 since late May and the ministry has recently issued a stay-at-home order in eight townships that have recorded high infection rates in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.