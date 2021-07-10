UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Rise To 2,630 In Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:Lao Ministry of Health Saturday reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 2,630.

Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday that the country reported 91 new imported COVID-19 cases and two new locally transmitted cases over the last 24 hours.

Among the imported cases, 45 cases were reported in Savannakhet province, 43 cases in Champasak, two in Bokeo, and one in Khammuan province.

The Lao government has instructed local authorities to carefully monitor borders to prevent the illegal entry of Lao laborers returning from neighboring countries.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said it was monitoring 4,979 people at 49 accommodation centers across the country.

