UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 323 In Laos

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

COVID-19 cases rise to 323 in Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Laos recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 323, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference here on Sunday that among the new cases, 64 were detected in the capital, five in Saravan, four in Luang Namtha, two in Savannakhet, and one in Bokeo province.

All Lao citizens and foreign residents should comply with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, said Phonepadith.

The Lao government and local authorities have imposed travel restrictions and banned people from leaving their homes unless necessary.

The Lao Ministry of Health has opened more testing centers to identify new cases of the virus in a bid to contain its spread.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 confirmed cases on March 24 last year.

Related Topics

Saravan Savannakhet Laos March Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

11 minutes ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.