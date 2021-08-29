COVID-19 cases rise to 389,134 in Myanmar

YANGON, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has risen to 389,134 after 2,932 news cases were reported in the past 24 hours, a release from the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The release said that 109 more deaths were reported in the same period, bringing the death toll to 15,077 so far.

The number of recoveries has increased to 343,668 after 2,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another batch of 2 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar Saturday afternoon, state-run media reported.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. Enditem