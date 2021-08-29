UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 389,134 In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

COVID-19 cases rise to 389,134 in Myanmar

YANGON, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has risen to 389,134 after 2,932 news cases were reported in the past 24 hours, a release from the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The release said that 109 more deaths were reported in the same period, bringing the death toll to 15,077 so far.

The number of recoveries has increased to 343,668 after 2,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another batch of 2 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar Saturday afternoon, state-run media reported.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. Enditem

Related Topics

Same Myanmar March Sunday Media From Million

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

1 hour ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.