COVID-19 Cases Rise To 453,407 In Myanmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

YANGON, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 453,407 in Myanmar after 1,744 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The release said that 77 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded in the country, bringing the death toll to 17,343.

The number of recoveries has risen to 406,175 after 1,696 more recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

