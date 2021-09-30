UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 462,608 In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

YANGON, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:The COVID-19 cases have risen to 462,608 including 17,682 deaths in Myanmar, the country's Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The ministry said in a release that 1,542 new confirmed cases and 51 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Asian country currently stands at 416,927.

According to the health ministry, so far over 3.79 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

