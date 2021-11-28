UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 521,211 In Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

COVID-19 cases rise to 521,211 in Myanmar

YANGON, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 521,211 in Myanmar after 505 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

With 12 new deaths, the overall death toll in the country has increased to 19,079, the release said.

A total of 495,408 patients had been discharged from hospitals and over 5.5 million samples had been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

