COVID-19 cases rise to 55,840 in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 55,840, including 4,021 active cases.

Some 1,430 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with 13 infections being detected in eight out of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

No more patient died from the corona-virus epidemic during the period, and the COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,449, the statement added.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be higher than the official figures as many infected people did not visit hospitals and there is no system to register them.