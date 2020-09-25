UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 5,818,570 In India, Death Toll Reaches 92,290

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

COVID-19 cases rise to 5,818,570 in India, death toll reaches 92,290

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,818,570, India's Federal health ministry said Friday.

During the past 24 hours, 86,052 new cases were reported from across the country. Besides this 1,141 deaths were also recorded.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 5,818,570 and death toll is 92,290," read the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, 4,756,164 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 970,116," the information released by the ministry further read.

Meanwhile, 68,928,440 samples were tested so far across the country, out of which 1,492,409 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Friday.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

Hindus protest outside Indian High Commission agai ..

22 minutes ago

Student of Excel School who inspires others in rec ..

39 minutes ago

OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones loaded with exci ..

41 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

1 hour ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

2 hours ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.