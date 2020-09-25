COVID-19 cases rise to 5,818,570 in India, death toll reaches 92,290

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,818,570, India's Federal health ministry said Friday.

During the past 24 hours, 86,052 new cases were reported from across the country. Besides this 1,141 deaths were also recorded.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 5,818,570 and death toll is 92,290," read the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, 4,756,164 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 970,116," the information released by the ministry further read.

Meanwhile, 68,928,440 samples were tested so far across the country, out of which 1,492,409 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Friday.