UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Australian State With Tougher Restrictions Announced

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

COVID-19 cases surge in Australian state with tougher restrictions announced

SYDNEY, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW), the worst-hit in the country's current COVID-19 outbreak, reported 466 new local cases on Saturday, a new peak and a nearly 20-percent jump from Friday's 390 cases.

The state also recorded four deaths, which brought the total number of COVID-related deaths in the latest outbreak to 43.

Facing the deteriorating situation, the authorities announced a couple of tougher restrictions.

From Monday, the radius of movement for residents in Greater Sydney and surrounding areas were reduced from 10 km to 5 km.

From Aug. 21, people will need a permit to travel to regional NSW.

People who breach the COVID rules, such as self-isolation, lying on a permit or lying to a contact trace, will face an increased on-the-spot fine of 5,000 Australian Dollars (about 3,685 U.S. dollars).

People who don't adhere to the two-person outdoor exercise rules, or enter into regional NSW for inspecting real estate and traveling will face a fine of 3,000 Australian dollars (about 2,210 U.S. dollars).

Related Topics

Fine Sydney Wales From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

1 hour ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.