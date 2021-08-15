COVID-19 cases surge in Australian state with tougher restrictions announced

SYDNEY, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW), the worst-hit in the country's current COVID-19 outbreak, reported 466 new local cases on Saturday, a new peak and a nearly 20-percent jump from Friday's 390 cases.

The state also recorded four deaths, which brought the total number of COVID-related deaths in the latest outbreak to 43.

Facing the deteriorating situation, the authorities announced a couple of tougher restrictions.

From Monday, the radius of movement for residents in Greater Sydney and surrounding areas were reduced from 10 km to 5 km.

From Aug. 21, people will need a permit to travel to regional NSW.

People who breach the COVID rules, such as self-isolation, lying on a permit or lying to a contact trace, will face an increased on-the-spot fine of 5,000 Australian Dollars (about 3,685 U.S. dollars).

People who don't adhere to the two-person outdoor exercise rules, or enter into regional NSW for inspecting real estate and traveling will face a fine of 3,000 Australian dollars (about 2,210 U.S. dollars).