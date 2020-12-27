UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Cases Top 80 Million Worldwide: AFP Count

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 80 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected worldwide since the pandemic began a year ago and 1.76 million deaths, according to an AFP tally based on official figures at 0800 GMT Sunday.

In total, 80,145,185 cases and 1,756,060 deaths have been recorded. Last week, an average of 580,000 new cases were registered every day.

Europe is the world's hardest-hit region, passing the 25-million-case mark on Friday and with 546,000 deaths.

The individual countries with the largest number of infections are the United States with 18,945,149 cases and 331,916 deaths, India (10,169,118 cases, 147,343 deaths), Brazil (7,465,806 cases, 190,795 deaths), Russia (3,050,248 cases, 54,778 deaths) and France (2,550,864 cases, 62,573 deaths).

After Europe, the US and Canada make up the second worst-hit region with 346,636 deaths out of 19,479,293 cases.

Next on the list are Latin America and the Caribbean with 15,139,172 cases and 496,524 deaths, Asia (13,670,958 cases, 215,100 deaths), the middle East (3,887,085 cases and 88,611 deaths), Africa (2,640,778 cases, 62,234 deaths) and Oceania (30,919 cases and 944 deaths).

