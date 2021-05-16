UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives; 18 New Infections In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 lives; 18 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :As many as 18 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,173 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 23,249 from Rawalpindi and 1924 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed Sunday that among the new cases, 4 reported from Rawal Town,6 from Potohar town,3 from Rawalpindi Cantt,2 Attock, and one each from Murree, Islamabad, and Taxila.

"Presently 115 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to various city facilities, counting 15 in Holy Family Hospital,29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,50 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,6 in Hearts International, and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 23,359 patients were discharged after recovery and 2193 were quarantined including 1423 at home and 770 in isolation.

