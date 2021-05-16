Covid-19 claims 3090 lives in IIOJK so far

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) May 16 (APP):A total of 3090 persons have died of Covid-19 pandemic in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir so far, said a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

The casualties included 1408 in the Jammu division and 1682 in Kashmir division, the report disclosed.

As a result of totally collapsed health sector in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, number of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic positive cases is constantly at sky-high across the IIOJK State as 3677 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),1728 from the Jammu division and 1949 from the Kashmir division, were reported on Sunday thus taking the total number of positive cases in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state to 240467, the report said.

Also, 63 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 37 from Jammu Division and 26 from Kashmir Division during last 24 hours, the report revealed.

According to the latest overall report on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) from across IIOJK, out of 240467 positive cases, 51475 are Active Positive, 185902 have recovered and 3090 have died in entire IIOJK State so far.

The report further said that out of 7884512 test results available, 7644045 samples have been tested as negative till 15th May, 2021.

Till date 1956494 persons were enlisted for observation which included 72947 persons in-home quarantine , 51475 in isolation and 118663 in-home surveillance. Besides, 1710319 persons have completed their surveillance period, the report concluded.