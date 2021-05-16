UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims 3090 Lives In IIOJK So Far

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Covid-19 claims 3090 lives in IIOJK so far

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) May 16 (APP):A total of 3090 persons have died of Covid-19 pandemic in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir so far, said a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

The casualties included 1408 in the Jammu division and 1682 in Kashmir division, the report disclosed.

As a result of totally collapsed health sector in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, number of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic positive cases is constantly at sky-high across the IIOJK State as 3677 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),1728 from the Jammu division and 1949 from the Kashmir division, were reported on Sunday thus taking the total number of positive cases in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state to 240467, the report said.

Also, 63 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 37 from Jammu Division and 26 from Kashmir Division during last 24 hours, the report revealed.

According to the latest overall report on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) from across IIOJK, out of 240467 positive cases, 51475 are Active Positive, 185902 have recovered and 3090 have died in entire IIOJK State so far.

The casualties Included 1408 in the Jammu division and 1682 in Kashmir division, the report disclosed.

The report further said that out of 7884512 test results available, 7644045 samples have been tested as negative till 15th May, 2021.

Till date 1956494 persons were enlisted for observation which included 72947 persons in-home quarantine , 51475 in isolation and 118663 in-home surveillance. Besides, 1710319 persons have completed their surveillance period, the report concluded.

Related Topics

India Line Of Control Died Jammu May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.