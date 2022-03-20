UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Another Life, Five New Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19 claims another life, five new patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :One more patient died while five others were diagnosed covid positive during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,449 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, among the new patients, two belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and one from Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Islamabad.

"Presently, three patients are admitted to three health facilities, including one in the Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation and Bilal Hospital." The report updated that two patients were stable and one on double oxygen support.

As many as 6,547,701 people, including 44,704 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10.

District Health Authority added that 45,040 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives, and 77 were quarantined, including 73 homes and four isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 892 samples were collected, out of which 887 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Died Rawalpindi Kallar Syedan Taxila March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

16 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

18 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

18 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>