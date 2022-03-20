COVID-19 claims another life, five new patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :One more patient died while five others were diagnosed covid positive during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,449 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, among the new patients, two belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and one from Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Islamabad.

"Presently, three patients are admitted to three health facilities, including one in the Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation and Bilal Hospital." The report updated that two patients were stable and one on double oxygen support.

As many as 6,547,701 people, including 44,704 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10.

District Health Authority added that 45,040 patients had been discharged after recovery out of total tested positives, and 77 were quarantined, including 73 homes and four isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 892 samples were collected, out of which 887 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent.