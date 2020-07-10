COVID-19 claims one more life in AJK raising death toll to 42

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 10 (APP):A total of 47 fresh Corona Virus suspects, tested positive, were registered and hospitalized in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1532 in the liberated territory on Thursday, State health authorities said.

At the same time, 894 patients out of total of 1532 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Friday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 47 new cases in AJK – which include 05 in Muzaffarabad, 15 in Mirpur, 13 in Kotli, 07 in Bhimbher, 04 in Poonch, 05 in Jhelum valley and 02 Neelam valley districts.

After one more ill-fated person died of the pandemic in Bhimbher district, the number of casualties following the pandemic rose to 42 on Friday.

The total of 42 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 16 in Muzaffarabad, 04 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur.

04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 596 patients tested positive, 496 housed in various home isolation outside their respecrtive districts and rest of 100 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 371 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday According to the Health Authorities a total of 19262 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 19210 had been received with a total of 1532 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Wednesday a total of 16945 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.