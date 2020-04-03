COVID-19: Copper-Gold Saindak project running normally: MD MCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) Copper-Gold Saindak project said that the project was running normally and the Covid-19 epidemic could not obstruct construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Despite it's an enormous pressure of combating against COVID-19 that we're undergoing, all the Chinese staff are still sticking to their posts and no one has asked to return to China. Currently, the project is running normally. COVID-19 epidemic could not obstruct construction of CPEC," China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

MCC Saindak project is adjacent to Iran and Afghanistan. Thereby the company is facing great threat of COVID-19. However it has still guaranteed the robust production and construction to the maximum extent.

Staff of MCC Saindak said, "The epidemic has brought various impacts to our project. In order to keep the construction of CPEC, we have taken a series of actions to cope with the outbreak, so that our project is still running normally." To prevent and control the epidemic, the company has distributed protective equipment such as mask and sanitizer. Meanwhile MCC has started working in three shifts for 24 hours. Offices, operation areas and vehicles of Saindak are also disinfected strictly every day.

Besides, the company has implemented military-style management to decrease infective risks for personnel.

Saindak closed all entrances and exits of the project. Except necessary transportation of production and logistic supplies, all the entrances and exits of Saindak project are strictly restricted.

According to the manager of Saindak project, "MCC has also taken a series of measures to ensure the normal production and operation of the project, such as: Suspending the leave of both Chinese and Pakistani employees to ensure that the personnel are able to meet the needs of on-site production; According to the production plan and the requirements of monthly guarantees, operating the collection and selection system, and severally gradually attaining the production tasks; Closely following up the market of heavy oil, explosives and other production materials; Making full use of favorable climate in spring, and accelerate the orderly excavation of both north and south ore bodies. We are also keeping attention to the control policies of China and Pakistan so that we can actively promote the return of workers to their posts." Up to now, there are 178 Chinese personnel and 973 Pakistani employees in Saindak mining area, 7 Chinese personnel in the Karachi office. All of them are working in the production and construction of CPEC with good health and normal life.