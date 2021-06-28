UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Curbs Reimposed In Moscow As Asia-Pacific Outbreaks Flare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Covid-19 curbs reimposed in Moscow as Asia-Pacific outbreaks flare

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Work-from-home restrictions were reimposed in Moscow on Monday as Russia tried to contain a deadly coronavirus wave fuelled by the Delta variant, while several Asian nations also tightened curbs to contain growing outbreaks.

While many wealthy countries have brought down infections through rapid vaccinations, outbreaks are still raging from Bangladesh and Indonesia to South America, including many fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant that was first detected in India.

Russia has seen an explosion of new cases in the last two weeks because of this variant, and authorities announced fresh restrictions from Monday in the capital as they pushed vaccine-sceptic citizens to get a shot.

"To stop the pandemic, one thing is needed: rapid, large-scale vaccinations," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin told state tv on Saturday.

"Nobody has invented any other solution." From Monday, people will have to work from home in Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- with exceptions for vaccinated employees.

They will also have to present a QR code to enter restaurants, certifying that they are either vaccinated, have had Covid-19 in the last six months, or have a valid negative test.

The outbreak in Russia -- already one of the worst-hit nations in the world -- has also caused alarm because of the ongoing Euro 2020 football tournament which has seen thousands of fans attend matches in different countries across the continent.

Saint Petersburg has already hosted six matches, and is the venue for one of the quarter-finals on Friday. Spectator numbers have been capped at half-capacity, but still upwards of 26,000 people.

Covid-19 is known to have claimed nearly four million lives worldwide since it first emerged in China in late 2019, and it is still spreading with multiple variants now in circulation.

The Delta variant is now in 85 countries and is the most contagious of any identified so far, according to the World Health Organization.

- 'How do we pay rent?' - The virus also remained on the march across the Asia-Pacific region, where Bangladesh tightened its lockdown on Monday, curtailing most economic activity.

The South Asian nation, home to more than 160 million people, will shut down shops, markets, transportation and offices in stages by Thursday, and the decision sparked an exodus of tens of thousands of migrant workers from the cities.

"We did not have any choice but to leave (the capital Dhaka)," Fatema Begum, 60, told AFP while waiting for a ferry.

"During lockdown, there is no work. And if we don't work, how do we pay rent?" Thailand from Monday also reimposed restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs because of a spike in cases.

Indonesia battled one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, reported a daily record 21,000 new cases on Sunday as fears grew about the ability of its stretched hospitals to handle the surge.

To its south, Australia was also fighting fresh outbreaks spurred by the Delta variant, with its biggest city Sydney and Darwin in the north going into lockdowns on Sunday.

- 'The battle is not yet won' - Fresh restrictions were also announced Sunday in South Africa, where President Cyril Ramaphosa said "health facilities are stretched to the limit".

The government of Africa's worst-hit country has banned alcohol sales and all gatherings except funerals. The overnight curfew has been extended by an hour, and only takeaway is allowed at restaurants.

But the situation has dramatically improved in wealthy Western nations that were once the epicentre of the pandemic, thanks to rapid vaccination drives.

All of Italy became a mask-free, "low-risk" zone from Monday, a dramatic shift from early last year when it was a global symbol of the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the progress, however, Health Minister Roberto Speranza urged Italians to be vigilant.

"Caution and prudence is still needed, especially because of the new variants," he wrote Saturday.

"The battle is not yet won."

Related Topics

India Africa Football World Thailand Australia Bangladesh Moscow Russia China Darwin Sydney Dhaka Progress Bangkok Petersburg Indonesia Italy South Africa Euro March Sunday 2019 2020 Market TV All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

10 hours ago

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

13 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

13 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

13 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.