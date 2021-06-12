Covid-19 curfew lifted at Djokovic-Nadal French Open match

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The French Open semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic was given permission to be concluded in front of spectators on Friday despite the tie exceeding an 11pm Covid-19 curfew.

"In agreement with the national authorities, the match will come to an end in your presence," said a stadium announcer to 5,000 spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic had just won the third set of the semi-final on a tiebreak when the news was announced for a two sets to one lead.