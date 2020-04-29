COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,007 as total cases reach 31,332

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Wednesday morning said 70 new deaths due to COVID-19 and an additional 1,358 positive cases were reported since Tuesday evening across the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,007 and total cases to 31,332.

"As on 8:00 a.m.

(local time), today 1,007 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 29,974 and the death toll was 937.

According to ministry officials, so far 7,696 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 22,629," reads the information.