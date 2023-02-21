COVID-19 death toll in Philippines breaches 66,000

MANILA, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The number of people who died from COVID-19 in the Philippines has reached 66,030, according to the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) data.

The DOH reported the first case of COVID-19 in the Philippines on Jan.

30, 2020. On March, 2020, the agency reported the first local COVID-19 transmission and the first COVID-19 death in the Southeast Asian country.

The agency reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 last year, with 39,004 new cases. As of Monday, the country has tallied 4,075,545 infections.