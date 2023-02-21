UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Death Toll In Philippines Breaches 66,000

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

COVID-19 death toll in Philippines breaches 66,000

MANILA, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The number of people who died from COVID-19 in the Philippines has reached 66,030, according to the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) data.

The DOH reported the first case of COVID-19 in the Philippines on Jan.

30, 2020. On March, 2020, the agency reported the first local COVID-19 transmission and the first COVID-19 death in the Southeast Asian country.

The agency reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 last year, with 39,004 new cases. As of Monday, the country has tallied 4,075,545 infections.

Related Topics

Died Philippines March 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

15 minutes ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chiefâ€™s selectio ..

31 minutes ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

53 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

1 hour ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.