Covid-19 deaths in Europe pass 900,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of deaths from Covid-19 across Europe passed 900,000 on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally of official figures provided by health authorities.

As of 0845 GMT, 52 countries and territories of the region -- which includes Russia and Turkey -- had officially registered 900,185 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic in December 2019.