COVID-19 deaths in Tonga rise to 6

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Tonga has registered a total of six confirmed deaths from COVID-19 so far, the island nation's health authorities said Tuesday.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online, while confirming the six deaths from COVID-19, Tonga's Minister for Health Saia Piukala also said on Tuesday that five more people with COVID-19 have died from underlying illnesses in the island nation.

Tonga also reported 297 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now to 3,241.

A total of 6,144 positive cases have been recorded so far in the island nation.

In Tonga, 90 percent of the target population have had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while about 98 percent have had their first dose.

Booster shots in the island nation have risen to 49 percent of the target population over the age of 12.

Meanwhile, in another South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, 105 COVID-19 cases were recorded from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to about 1,663.