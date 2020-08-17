COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000 in India

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- The total COVID-19 deaths surpassed 50,000, reaching 50,921, in India on Monday, said the health ministry.

According to the latest data issued by the ministry, the total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,647,663, after 57,981 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

Some 941 deaths took place since Sunday morning, added the data.

BEIJING -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases reported Sunday were from outside the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai were also from outside the mainland, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 197 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,515.

The daily caseload soared in triple figures for the fourth straight day with 103 on Friday, 166 on Saturday and 279 on Sunday each.

The domestic infections surged in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, with none in managed isolation facilities.

Seven of the new cases were linked to the Auckland family cluster, and the other two cases were under investigation, according to the ministry.