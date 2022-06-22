UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Disproportionately Hurts U.S. Renters Of Color: Report

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19 disproportionately hurts U.S. renters of color: report

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:The COVID-19 pandemic hit millions of American renters hard, especially people of color, individuals living with children and those living in the South, according to a new report from the U.S. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Rent reached an all-time high in recent months in large part due to the pandemic, which exacerbated existing inequities, said the report.

In September 2020, 55 percent of all adult renters reported a loss of income due to COVID-19. That figure was even higher for Latino and Black renters at 65 percent and 57 percent, respectively, according to the report.

By March this year, the United States was seeing a dip in the overall share of renters who were behind, yet it still remained higher for Black and Latino renters compared to white renters, said the report.

Related Topics

Budget United States March September 2020 All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter ..

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter from flying abroad

3 minutes ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

15 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

21 minutes ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

29 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.