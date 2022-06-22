COVID-19 disproportionately hurts U.S. renters of color: report

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:The COVID-19 pandemic hit millions of American renters hard, especially people of color, individuals living with children and those living in the South, according to a new report from the U.S. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Rent reached an all-time high in recent months in large part due to the pandemic, which exacerbated existing inequities, said the report.

In September 2020, 55 percent of all adult renters reported a loss of income due to COVID-19. That figure was even higher for Latino and Black renters at 65 percent and 57 percent, respectively, according to the report.

By March this year, the United States was seeing a dip in the overall share of renters who were behind, yet it still remained higher for Black and Latino renters compared to white renters, said the report.