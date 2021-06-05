COVID-19 Health Situation In Tunisia "critical": Ministry

TUNIS, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Tunisian health ministry warned on Friday of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"The health situation in Tunisia is very critical," said Nissaf Ben Alaya, spokesman of the ministry, at a press conference held at the government's headquarters.

During the past two weeks, the alert level in 21 of the country's 24 governorates has been rated "very high," she said, adding the death toll from the contagious virus is still on the rise.

The Tunisian health ministry on Thursday night reported 1,576 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 350,487.